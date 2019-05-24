Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Position Cut by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,555 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 18,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,202,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,812.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 8,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $537,248.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 93,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,111,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.59. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $72.81.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $321.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.22 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

