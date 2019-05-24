Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.34

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$8.34 ($5.91) and last traded at A$8.29 ($5.88), with a volume of 17025542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$8.40 ($5.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion and a PE ratio of 30.44.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Fortescue Metals Group’s payout ratio is 114.81%.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

