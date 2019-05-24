FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Holdings Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,332 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $14,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $5,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 603,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,016,332.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 132,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $6,883,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,115,227.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,899 shares of company stock worth $18,010,392 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLIR. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $49.17 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.13.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/flir-systems-inc-flir-holdings-lessened-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.