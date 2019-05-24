FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $203,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 18,472.0% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 278,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 277,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,220,000 after buying an additional 209,806 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,118,000 after buying an additional 110,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,046,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,015,000 after buying an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.33.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $266.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $276.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.10. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

