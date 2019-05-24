First Trust Advisors LP Sells 244,464 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244,464 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $274,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 241.7% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 508.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total value of $108,468.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,542 shares of company stock valued at $15,168,295 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

VEEV opened at $141.15 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $73.47 and a 52 week high of $145.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $232.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

