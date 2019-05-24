First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,232 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $133,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $197.86 on Friday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12 month low of $132.75 and a 12 month high of $207.84. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $184.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 35,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $7,107,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

