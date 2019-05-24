First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $332,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 34,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $162.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $332,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/first-mercantile-trust-co-has-332000-stake-in-citigroup-inc-c.html.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.