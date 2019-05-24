Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Tops $0.0108

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 55.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, TOPBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $295,842.00 and $229,550.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00532625 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00032112 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009858 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000076 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000237 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOPBTC, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.