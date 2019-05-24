FintruX Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,226.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $14,226.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00421990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.70 or 0.01239225 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00145258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016317 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004461 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.