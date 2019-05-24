Financial Counselors Inc. Has $23.07 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 491,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 31,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 23,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 25th. Argus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.43 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Intel to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $768,563.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,982,645.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,802 shares of company stock worth $5,317,254. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

