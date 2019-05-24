Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 35,677.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 528,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 21,813 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Fidus Investment by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 361,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 63,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fidus Investment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

FDUS opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.22. Fidus Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 58.33%. On average, analysts predict that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.86%.

In other news, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

