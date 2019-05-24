Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

FCAU has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.23 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.74.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $12.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.79. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s previous annual dividend of $0.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 569,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 39,214 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the first quarter valued at $578,000. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at $2,725,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at $1,375,000. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

