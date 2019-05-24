Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Best Buy (BBY) Share Price

Press coverage about Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Best Buy earned a media sentiment score of 2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE BBY opened at $65.82 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Best Buy from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.24.

In other Best Buy news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $26,140.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hubert Joly sold 139,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $9,534,784.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,890,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,443,734 shares of company stock valued at $100,145,966 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

