Falcon Oil & Gas (FO) Shares Up 16%

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:FO) shot up 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 391,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 194,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market cap of $251.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

