Facebook, Inc. (FB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and forty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. DZ Bank upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $195.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $122,182.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 106,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,288,335.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total value of $9,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,541,313 shares of company stock worth $272,391,658 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 18,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in Facebook by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 80,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 29,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,792,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,451,746. Facebook has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $536.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

