Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Stake Lessened by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 5,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 48,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $323.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

