Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $4,190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,668,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP P Scott Stubbs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $855,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 153,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,360,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,856 shares of company stock valued at $14,260,018. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,553,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,202,000 after acquiring an additional 189,209 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $106.69 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $83.70 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

