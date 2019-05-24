ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 254 Shares of Fastenal (FAST)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 3,163.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 65.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Fastenal from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $27.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $39.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

In other news, insider Leland J. Hein sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $1,420,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,907.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $713,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,970 shares of company stock worth $12,905,432 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/etf-managers-group-llc-buys-254-shares-of-fastenal-fast.html.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.