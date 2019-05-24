Equitorial Exploration (EXX) Trading 14.3% Higher

Equitorial Exploration Corp (CVE:EXX)’s share price traded up 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 194,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 148,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.
Equitorial Exploration Company Profile (CVE:EXX)
Equitorial Exploration Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interests in the Tule Valley Lithium Brine project comprising 26 placer claims covering an area of 4,200 acres located to the south west of Salt Lake City, Utah; the Gerlach Lithium Brine properties consisting of 89 placer claims covering an area of 1,780 acres located in the Washoe County, Nevada; and the Li Property that comprise 5,393 hectares located in Northwest Territories, Canada.
