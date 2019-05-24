Equitorial Exploration Corp (CVE:EXX)’s share price traded up 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 194,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 148,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/equitorial-exploration-exx-trading-14-3-higher.html.

Equitorial Exploration Company Profile (CVE:EXX)

Equitorial Exploration Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interests in the Tule Valley Lithium Brine project comprising 26 placer claims covering an area of 4,200 acres located to the south west of Salt Lake City, Utah; the Gerlach Lithium Brine properties consisting of 89 placer claims covering an area of 1,780 acres located in the Washoe County, Nevada; and the Li Property that comprise 5,393 hectares located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Equitorial Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitorial Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.