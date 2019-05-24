Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MARKS & SPENCER/S’s FY2020 Earnings (MAKSY)

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MARKS & SPENCER/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MAKSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

MARKS & SPENCER/S stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

