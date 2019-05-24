Entegra Financial Corp (ENFC) Receives $21.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENFC shares. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Entegra Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegra Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Entegra Financial alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Entegra Financial by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegra Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Entegra Financial by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entegra Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Entegra Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

ENFC opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.80. Entegra Financial has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter. Entegra Financial had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

About Entegra Financial

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Entegra Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegra Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.