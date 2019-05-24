ElringKlinger (ZIL2) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

ElringKlinger (ETR: ZIL2) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/21/2019 – ElringKlinger was given a new €5.60 ($6.51) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – ElringKlinger had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/8/2019 – ElringKlinger was given a new €5.50 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – ElringKlinger was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/12/2019 – ElringKlinger was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2019 – ElringKlinger was given a new €4.10 ($4.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/2/2019 – ElringKlinger was given a new €4.10 ($4.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

ZIL2 traded up €0.03 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting €5.70 ($6.63). The company had a trading volume of 19,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. ElringKlinger AG has a 1-year low of €5.55 ($6.45) and a 1-year high of €14.00 ($16.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $361.15 million and a P/E ratio of 21.76.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

