Elmira Savings Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.
Shares of ESBK opened at $16.55 on Friday. Elmira Savings Bank has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.39.
Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter.
About Elmira Savings Bank
Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.
