Elite Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, Elite has traded 62.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. Elite has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $138.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013043 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011783 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002457 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006284 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00058502 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elite Coin Profile

Elite is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,222,426,479 coins and its circulating supply is 26,420,073,364 coins. Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates . The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.net . The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

