Elephas Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,301 Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.5% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 493.3% during the first quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tesla from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $450.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $406.00 target price (down previously from $408.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.00.

TSLA opened at $195.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $186.22 and a 52 week high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.46, for a total value of $4,790,018.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,444.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.95, for a total value of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,867,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,100 shares of company stock worth $30,574,286. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

