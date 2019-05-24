Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,299 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 353,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 253,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 35,699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 370,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 920,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 131,965 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

NYSE EGO opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.66. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.85 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 97.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.81 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. CIBC downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/eldorado-gold-corp-ego-shares-sold-by-cibc-asset-management-inc.html.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.