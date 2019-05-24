Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (ECO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of LON ECO opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.87 million and a PE ratio of -22.36. Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 98 ($1.28).

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

