ECC Market Cap Tops $5.99 Million (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. ECC has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $551.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ECC has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ECC alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00057217 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015800 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00199037 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002142 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011459 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006779 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000642 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About ECC

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official website is ecc.network . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.