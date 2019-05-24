eBoost Price Reaches $0.0037 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $369,521.00 and approximately $25,032.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.41 or 0.01287156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001543 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013366 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00062278 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,001 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

