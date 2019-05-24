Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGBN. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,065. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,737,000 after acquiring an additional 741,131 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4,252.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 592,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 578,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,754,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3,311.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 249,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

