DURECT Co. (DRRX) Holdings Boosted by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 533,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 129,413 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DURECT were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of DURECT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,097,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 163,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,097,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 163,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 11.4% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of DURECT by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 840,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 134,548 shares during the period. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DURECT alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Jon S. Saxe bought 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,467. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 71,700 shares of company stock worth $53,746 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DURECT Co. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $116.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.02.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 108.92% and a negative net margin of 125.76%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Equities analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “DURECT Co. (DRRX) Holdings Boosted by Ironwood Investment Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/durect-co-drrx-holdings-boosted-by-ironwood-investment-management-llc.html.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX).

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.