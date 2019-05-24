Dover Corp (DOV) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,764,000 after buying an additional 1,754,640 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Dover by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,642,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,846,000 after buying an additional 1,728,856 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,421,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Dover by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 999,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,937,000 after purchasing an additional 558,477 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Dover by 1,827.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 267,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 253,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup set a $113.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,241 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $383,937.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carrie L. Anderson sold 9,038 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $831,044.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

