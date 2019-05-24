Dougherty & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Dougherty & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $5.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.