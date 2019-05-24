Doubleview Capital (DBV) Shares Down 18.5%

Doubleview Capital Corp (CVE:DBV) shares dropped 18.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 389,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 117,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 million and a PE ratio of -13.50.

Doubleview Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Hat property with 10 mineral tenures totaling 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and the Red Spring deposit situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

