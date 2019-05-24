Dorian LPG (LPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 23.65%.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,375,679.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Tan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,464.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $215,825. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 512,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 572,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

