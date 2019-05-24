DISH Network Corp (DISH) Short Interest Update

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,237,997 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 14,175,857 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,064,478 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. HSBC cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays cut DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on DISH Network to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

DISH Network stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.61.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in DISH Network by 7,407.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,384,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,682 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in DISH Network by 6,612.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,666,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DISH Network by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $19,316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after acquiring an additional 664,100 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

