Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,101,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $67,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 757,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,347,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,647 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 26,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. MKM Partners set a $39.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.45.

NYSE FLR opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

In related news, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez bought 17,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $501,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan L. Boeckmann bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $476,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,222.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,570 shares of company stock worth $506,670. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

