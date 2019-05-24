DIMCOIN Price Up 7.3% This Week (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Exrates. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $148,043.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DIMCOIN has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00427219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.25 or 0.01243661 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00146069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016105 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004431 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation . The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Coinbe, Exrates and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

