Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICK’S Sporting underperformed the industry year to date. Further, the company witnessed soft margins in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 due to lower merchandise margin, higher occupancy costs, and increased freight, shipping and fulfillment expenses. Moreover, a calendar shift in fiscal 2018 and an extra week in fiscal 2017 led earnings and sales to decline year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter. In addition, it has been witnessing soft comps trend due to troubles at its hunting and electronics categories. Nevertheless, management exited the electronics business and plans to eliminate the hunting category from nearly 125 underperforming stores in fiscal 2019. This is likely to aid comps. Further, the company’s positive earnings surprise trend remains encouraging. Strength in core business, and double-digit growth in e-commerce and private brand sales also aided quarterly results.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup began coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of DKS opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 122,975 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

