Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.19 ($36.26).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €26.72 ($31.07) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of ETR DEQ traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching €27.12 ($31.53). The company had a trading volume of 111,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €24.78 ($28.81) and a 12-month high of €32.36 ($37.63). The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

