Deutsche Boerse (DB1) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €108.56 ($126.23) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €123.60 ($143.73).

Shares of Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €123.35 ($143.43) on Wednesday. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 52-week high of €122.60 ($142.56). The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

