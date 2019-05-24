Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Lanxess (LXS) a €70.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.72 ($71.76).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €47.11 ($54.78) on Tuesday. Lanxess has a 1-year low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 1-year high of €72.60 ($84.42). The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

