Deutsche Bank AG Has $404,000 Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,530 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,581,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 65,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Liquidity Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,581,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 65,153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Liquidity Services by 7.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Liquidity Services by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQDT stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider James M. Rallo sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $34,012.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,012.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

