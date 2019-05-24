Desire Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, Desire has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. Desire has a total market cap of $36,531.00 and approximately $15,079.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,018.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.03124344 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.99 or 0.05105027 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.73 or 0.01232321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.01075621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00091151 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00916820 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00299334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021649 BTC.

About Desire

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 8,602,040 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,040 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

