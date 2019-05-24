DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

DCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $116,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. American National Insurance Co. TX acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.42.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.60%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

