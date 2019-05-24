Davita Inc (DVA) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Davita by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 325,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Davita by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 29,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Davita by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,931,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,428,000 after buying an additional 3,280,413 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Davita by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 252,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Davita by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after buying an additional 46,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Davita from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Davita from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

Shares of DVA opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Davita Inc has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $79.11.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Davita had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

