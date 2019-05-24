Dash Market Capitalization Reaches $1.37 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $414.60 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be bought for $155.78 or 0.01981911 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Coinrail, Bitbns and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006382 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000214 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000916 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,822,832 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

