Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Shares Bought by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,687,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,521,879,000 after purchasing an additional 673,563 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 14,173.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,562 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,619,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,925,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,031,000 after purchasing an additional 189,466 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Darden Restaurants to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Darden Restaurants to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Darden Restaurants to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.21.

NYSE:DRI opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $125.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.37%.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $39,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at $199,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $8,676,558.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

