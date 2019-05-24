Danaher Co. (DHR) Holdings Trimmed by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 8.7% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,705,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,635,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.
NYSE DHR traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
Featured Article: Municipal Bonds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.