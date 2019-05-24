Danaher Co. (DHR) Holdings Trimmed by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 8.7% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,705,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,635,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 17,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $2,262,502.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,764.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $247,771.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,250,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,566 shares of company stock valued at $59,987,905. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Danaher Co. (DHR) Holdings Trimmed by River Wealth Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/danaher-co-dhr-holdings-trimmed-by-river-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.