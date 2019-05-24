DA Davidson Trims Qorvo (QRVO) Target Price to $66.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Qorvo from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Qorvo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.77.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $680.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.59 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.31%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $206,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,263.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,024 shares of company stock valued at $17,108,361. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8,987.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,660,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,620,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,781,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,992,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $43,431,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Qorvo by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,916,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,944,000 after purchasing an additional 238,370 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

